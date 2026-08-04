Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.27…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.27 billion.

The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.27 billion.

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