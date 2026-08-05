NLI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NLI Holdings, Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NLI Holdings, Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported net income of $9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

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