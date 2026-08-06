Natera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $752.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA

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