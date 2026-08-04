Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $272.8 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $272.8 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS

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