Mobia Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mobia Medical Inc. (MOBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mobia Medical Inc. (MOBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

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