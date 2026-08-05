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McEwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 7:55 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — McEwen Inc. (MUX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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