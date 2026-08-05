Manulife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.52 billion in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.52 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 79 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $14.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.83 billion.

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