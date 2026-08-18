Madonna supera a Taylor Swift en nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Awards: lista de los nominados

Madonna lidera las nominaciones para la próxima edición de los MTV Video Music Awards, con un total de 11 candidaturas para la ceremonia de 2026, que se celebrará el domingo 27 de septiembre.
La cantante, que recientemente cumplió 68 años, figura en categorías como artista del año y video del año. En segundo lugar se encuentra Taylor Swift, con nueve nominaciones, mientras que Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter empatan en el tercer puesto, con siete candidaturas cada una.
A continuación, presentamos algunas de las principales categorías de los premios:
• Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
• Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
• GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
• Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
• Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”
• Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
• Ariana Grande
• Bruno Mars
• Madonna
• Morgan Wallen
• Sabrina Carpenter
• Taylor Swift
• BTS – “Swim”
• Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
• HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”
• Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
• Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
• PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
• RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
• Bella Kay
• CORTIS
• Magnus Ferrell
• Malcolm Todd
• Myles Smith
• Sienna Spiro
• Stella Lefty
• Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”
• French Montana y Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”
• Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
• PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
• Shakira y Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
• Teyana Taylor y Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”
• Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
• Charli XCX – “SS26”
• LISA – “Dream (feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi)”
• Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
• Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
• Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”
• Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
• Anitta con Shakira – “Choka Choka”
• Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
• Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”
• Karol G – “Papasito”
• Rosalía con Yahritza y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
• Ryan Castro, Kapo y GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”
• Shakira y Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
• Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe”
• Don Toliver – “E85”
• Drake – “Janice STFU”
• Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
• Travis Scott – “DUMBO”
• Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
• Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
• Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”
• Dave y Tems – “Raindance”
• Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
• Kehlani – “Folded”
• Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”
• BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
• BTS – “SWIM”
• CORTIS – “REDRED”
• KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
• LE SSERAFIM (con j-hope de BTS) – “SPAGHETTI”
• LISA – “Dream (con Kentaro Sakaguchi)”
• Geese – “Taxes”
• mgk y Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”
• Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
• Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
• SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
• Tame Impala – “Dracula”
• Twenty One Pilots – “Drag Path”
• Bebe Rexha y Faithless – “New Religion”
• Harry Styles – “Aperture”
• Lady Gaga y Doechii – “RUNWAY”
• Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
• PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
• Slayyyter – “DANCE…”
• Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”
• Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
• Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
• Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
• Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”
• Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
• Stella Lefty – “Boston”
• Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”
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