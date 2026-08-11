Lumentum: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.16 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $84.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.94 billion, or $92.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.05 to $4.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE

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