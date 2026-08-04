Lucid Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.03 billion…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.03 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.30.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $405.3 million in the period.

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