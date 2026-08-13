Lithium Americas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAC

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