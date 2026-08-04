Limbach: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.5 million.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $790 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMB

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