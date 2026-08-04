LGI Homes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $516 million in the period.

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