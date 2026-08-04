Latham Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $12.8 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $12.8 million in its second quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $197.5 million in the period.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

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