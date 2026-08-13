Kyntra Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyntra Bio, Inc. (KYNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyntra Bio, Inc. (KYNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.96 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.68 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.18 per share.

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