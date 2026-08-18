Klarna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4 million. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The Swedish buy now, pay later company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.6 million.

Klarna expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAR

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