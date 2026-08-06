James Hardie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $104.3…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $104.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, James Hardie said it expects revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.56 billion to $5.72 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

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