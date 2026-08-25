Intuit: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $363 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.59 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.57 billion, or $16.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.44 to $2.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.29 billion to $4.31 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.88 to $23.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $23.28 billion to $23.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

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