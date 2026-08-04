Interparfums: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.5 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $341 million in the period.

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