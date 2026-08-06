How to Choose a Medigap Plan in 2026

Living on a fixed income means every penny counts. You can anticipate, but never know with certainty, what your medical…

Living on a fixed income means every penny counts. You can anticipate, but never know with certainty, what your medical bills will be in the future. That’s where Medicare Supplement Insurance, or Medigap, plans come in.

These plans provide extra financial cushioning for both smaller expenses, such as copayments, and major medical expenses, such as an unanticipated surgery or hospital stay.

Read on to learn more about what Medigap covers and how to find and buy the right plan for you.

What Is Medigap?

Medigap is supplemental insurance that helps those enrolled in original Medicare pay for the costs above and beyond what parts A and B cover. After the deductible, original Medicare only covers 80%, not 100%, of a beneficiary’s medical costs. Medigap helps cover the remaining 20%.

In 2023, Medigap covered about 43% of beneficiaries enrolled in original Medicare, according to KFF.

“If a beneficiary chooses original Medicare, they are wise to choose a Medigap plan where out-of-pocket expenses are limited and clearly defined,” advises Susan Stewart, a licensed insurance broker and advisor to the Senior Citizens League.

What Medigap covers

Medigap plans can help cover costs such as:

— Coinsurance

— Copayments

— Deductibles

What Medigap doesn’t cover

Medigap plans typically do not cover:

— Dental care

— Hearing aids

— Long-term care, such as assisted living

— Prescription drugs

— Private duty nursing

— Vision care

Standardized Medigap letter plans

There are 10 standardized Medigap plans that are offered in most states. These are referred to by letters: A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N. Each letter provides the same fundamental benefits no matter which insurance company you decide to get it through.

However, just because the benefits are the same does not mean each company provides it at the same cost. Be sure to compare the cost of the same plan offered by different companies to get the best deal.

Medigap plans F, G and N are the most popular, but Plan F comes with restrictions on who can enroll.

2026 standardized Medigap coverage comparison

Coverage Benefit Medigap Plan F (Legacy Only) Medigap Plan G Medigap Plan N Part A hospital coinsurance ($434/day for days 61–90) 100% 100% 100% Part A inpatient deductible ($1,736 in 2026) 100% 100% 100% Skilled nursing facility coinsurance ($217/day for days 21–100 in 2026) 100% 100% 100% Part B coinsurance (20% of approved charges) 100% 100% 100% (with copays) Part B annual deductible ($283 in 2026) 100% Not covered Not covered Part B excess charges 100% 100% Not covered Foreign travel emergency care (up to plan limits) 80% 80% 80%

[READ: What Is Medigap Plan G?]

When to Enroll in a Medigap Policy

The optimal time to purchase a Medigap policy is when you turn 65 or initially enroll in Medicare Part B. This period is known as your Medigap open enrollment period and lasts for six months after your Part B coverage begins. During this time, you can purchase any Medigap policy available in your state, regardless of preexisting health conditions.

Medical underwriting

Generally, you will lose preferred status and pricing if you are changing your Medigap coverage outside of the Medigap open enrollment period.

However, there is an exception, known as the “Medigap birthday rule.” With this rule, some states allow you to change to an equal or lesser Medigap plan without facing medical underwriting. Medical underwriting is a process by which insurers can charge you more or deny coverage based on factors such as preexisting conditions or age. Medicare.gov offers an online tool to check if you have a legal right to switch or drop Medigap policies.

“There are gaps in consumer protections at the federal and state levels that could leave you vulnerable to exorbitant premiums or even denial of access to a Medigap policy when you need one most,” explains Sheldon Friedman, the chair of the social action committee for the Well Spouse Association based in Freehold, New Jersey. “In particular, if you do not get coverage during the open enrollment period, you are at a disadvantage if you are under 65 and enrolling because of disability or if you want to switch back to original Medicare from a Medicare Advantage plan.”

[READ: When Am I Eligible for Medicare? Age Rules, Timeline & How to Enroll]

How to Choose the Best Medigap Plan

There are multiple plans from many different health insurance companies to evaluate. Keep in mind that these plans are for individuals, so if you and your partner are both looking, you will need to buy two policies, which can be a benefit if your health needs are different.

So, how do you choose?

Step 1: Evaluate healthcare needs and out-of-pocket costs

Nobody can foresee every long-term health challenge they may have, but working with your doctor to determine what may be coming in the future should be your starting point.

Ask yourself what benefits are nice-to-have and what benefits are must-haves. Remember you generally only get the preferred enrollment once, so look for a plan that will meet your needs years from now and not just in the immediate future.

While a more comprehensive plan may cost you more in premiums now, in the long run it can save you money if you need skilled nursing care or long-term hospitalization.

Step 2: Select the right standardized lettered plan

Once you are ready, the Medigap comparison chart on Medicare.gov will help you narrow down which Medigap lettered plan matches your needs. The plan details are the same in all, except for three states:

— Massachusetts

— Minnesota

— Wisconsin

According to Medicare.gov, these states provide a narrower selection of plans with their own standards of coverage.

Step 3: Compare insurance companies and premium pricing models

Once you have determined what lettered plan is best, find the companies in your area that sell them by going to Medicare.gov. You can also find detailed information to help guide your search with the U.S. News ratings on Medigap plans. Keep in mind that even if a plan is offered in your state, not all insurance companies are required to sell it.

How much a Medigap plan costs will depend on many factors, including:

— Age

— If you signed up during the Medigap open enrollment period or not

— Insurance company administering the plan

— Preexisting conditions

— Type of policy chosen

Medigap premium pricing rating structures

Type of Policy How Monthly Premiums Are Calculated Long-Term Cost Trajectory Community-rated Everyone pays the same monthly amount regardless of age. Premiums won’t increase as you age, but they may rise due to inflation. Issue-age-rated The premium is based on your age when you purchase the Medigap policy. Premiums are lower for younger buyers and do not increase based on age as you grow older. Attained-age-rated The premium is based on your current age and automatically increases as you grow older. Premiums become significantly more expensive over time.

Step 4: Apply for coverage and finalize enrollment

When you are ready to buy, contact the specific insurance company you want to work with or a licensed Medicare agent to sign up. Prices can change at any time based on factors such as when you sign up, your health conditions or age, so do not wait long from the time you get quotes to sign up.

These policies generally begin the first of the month after you apply and are approved. Your policy will be automatically renewed every year as long as you pay your premium and the company stays in business.

[READ: Your Guide to Medigap Plan A]

Frequently Asked Questions

More from U.S. News

When and How to Change Your Medicare Plan

What Is Medicare Part D? Plus, What’s New in 2026

Does Medicare Cover Incontinence Supplies?

How to Choose a Medigap Plan in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/07/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.