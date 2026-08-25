How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/25/2026

Oil prices fell again, which helped ease worries in the bond market and support stock prices. The S&P 500 rose…

Oil prices fell again, which helped ease worries in the bond market and support stock prices.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday and edged closer to its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.7%.

Brent crude fell 3.6% for a second decline following 13 gains in 14 days. The drop came even though tensions between the United States and Iran seemed to ratchet higher after the Trump administration announced new sanctions to further hurt Iran’s economy. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.42 points, or 0.3%, to 7,677.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.24 points, or 0.3%, to 53,577.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 171.11 points, or 0.7%, to 26,151.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.94 points, or 0.5%, to 3,010.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.91 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 300.39 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 29.16 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.85 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 831.78 points, or 12.2%.

The Dow is up 5,514.11 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,909.31 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 528.11 points, or 21.3%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.