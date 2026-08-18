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Home Depot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 18, 2026, 6:08 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.77 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.71 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $47.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.23 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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