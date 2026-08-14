HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Friday reported a loss of $142.9…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Friday reported a loss of $142.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIVE

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