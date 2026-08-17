H World Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported net income of $232 million in…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Monday reported net income of $232 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

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