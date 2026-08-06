Guardian Pharmacy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (GRDN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities posted revenue of $351.8 million in the period.

Guardian Pharmacy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion.

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