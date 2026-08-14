Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.48 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1 cent at $6.54 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 2.5 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 7.72 cents at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 7.33 cents at $3.39 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.33 cent at $.95 a pound.

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