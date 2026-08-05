Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 0.5 cent at $6.38 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.13 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 5.75 cents at $11.49 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.2 cent at $3.51 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.97 a pound.

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