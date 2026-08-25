Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 10…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 10 cents at $5.01 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 3.75 cents at $6.87 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 1.75 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Sept. soybeans gained 14.25 cents at $12.29 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.75 cents at $2.18 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.38 cent at $3.34 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.65 cent at $.80 a pound.

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