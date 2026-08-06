Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.37 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $6.44 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.16 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $11.52 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.4 cent at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.18 cents at $3.54 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.12 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.