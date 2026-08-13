Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.57 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $6.53 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.23 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 1 cent at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.03 cent at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.73 cent at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.18 cent at $.95 a pound.

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