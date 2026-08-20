Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 4.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.78 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 2.25 cents at $6.82 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 9.75 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Sept. soybeans fell by 0.5 cent at $12.21 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.08 cents at $3.35 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.8 cent at $.80 a pound.

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