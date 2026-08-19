Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.63 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 3.25 cents at $6.61 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.31 a bushel. Sept. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.25 cents at $3.40 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.23 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.