Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 20.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 20.5 cents at $4.57 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 21 cents at $6.53 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 3.75 cents at $3.24 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 4 cents at $11.59 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 2.25 cents at $2.31 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 3.95 cents at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.96 a pound.

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