Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 1.75 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 3.75 cents at $6.43 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 2 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 9 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.08 cent at $3.52 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.03 cent at $.96 a pound.

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