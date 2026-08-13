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Golar LNG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2026, 7:08 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Thursday reported profit of $38.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLNG

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