FutureFuel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported net income of $11.4 million in…

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported net income of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Batesville, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $78.7 million in the period.

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