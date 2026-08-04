Evertec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $274.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.94 to $4.04 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTC

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