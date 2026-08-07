Essent Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $189.7 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $189.7 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $362.7 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESNT

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