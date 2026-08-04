EOG Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.72 billion. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.72 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $5.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.01 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $8.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.87 billion.

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