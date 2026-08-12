EnerSys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $116.5 million. On…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $116.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $935.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $955 million to $995 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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