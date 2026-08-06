Concentra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $65.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $606 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $592.5 million.

Concentra expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CON

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