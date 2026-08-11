Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard Increases Annual Fee to $695

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is increasing its annual fee by $100, while keeping its unlimited Admirals…

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is increasing its annual fee by $100, while keeping its unlimited Admirals Club® access amid a slate of updated benefits. It’s also changing its name to Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Legend Mastercard®.

The changes, which include additional travel statement credits, will go live Aug. 23.

[See: Best Citi Credit Cards]

Here’s What’s Changing About the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard

The card will now charge a $695 annual fee instead of $595, for one thing. In terms of new benefits, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Legend Mastercard will come with:

— 12 AAdvantage miles per dollar on eligible bookings with AAdvantage hotels and AAdvantage Cars bookings instead of 10 miles per dollar

— 10,000 bonus Loyalty Points, used to get higher status with AAdvantage when you hit 50,000, 90,000, 165,000 and 240,000 Loyalty Points within the same status qualification year. Previously, the 10,000-point bonus only applied at 50,000 and 90,000 points.

— Statement credits to cover up to $500 in qualified spending with American Airlines vacations and up to $100 in eligible purchases in-flight or with Admirals Club each calendar year

— Lyft credits worth up to $180 each year, up from the previous $120 maximum

— A free night award on one qualifying stay with Omni Hotels & Resorts each calendar year

— President’s Club status for Avis car rentals (enrollment required)

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider This Card?

This card may be a good fit for you if:

— You would otherwise pay for Admirals Club access. Also starting Aug. 23, American Airlines is increasing the annual cost of an Admirals Club membership to between $1,200 and $1,400, depending on your status with AAdvantage. That’s well above the annual fee for this card.

— The new credits would cover spending you plan to make anyway. If you already spend at least $500 with American Airlines vacations and $100 on in-flight refreshments each year, those statement credits alone come close to making up for the annual fee.

— You’re a regular traveler loyal to American Airlines. Even if you typically fly American Airlines, if you don’t fly that often, you might consider the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® instead. That card charges a significantly lower annual fee ($99, which is waived for the first year).

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

Maybe you’re a Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard cardholder, but you’ve stopped being as loyal to American Airlines since you opened the card. The increased annual fee could push you in a different airline credit card direction.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card charges a more affordable $395 annual fee but still offers plenty of travel rewards and perks. Importantly, this card’s miles come with much more flexible redemption options. See Rates & Fees

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Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard Increases Annual Fee to $695 originally appeared on usnews.com