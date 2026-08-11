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Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard Increases Annual Fee to $695

U.S. News & World Report

August 11, 2026, 8:00 PM

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® is increasing its annual fee by $100, while keeping its unlimited Admirals Club® access amid a slate of updated benefits. It’s also changing its name to Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Legend Mastercard®.

The changes, which include additional travel statement credits, will go live Aug. 23.

[See: Best Citi Credit Cards]

Here’s What’s Changing About the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard

The card will now charge a $695 annual fee instead of $595, for one thing. In terms of new benefits, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Legend Mastercard will come with:

— 12 AAdvantage miles per dollar on eligible bookings with AAdvantage hotels and AAdvantage Cars bookings instead of 10 miles per dollar

— 10,000 bonus Loyalty Points, used to get higher status with AAdvantage when you hit 50,000, 90,000, 165,000 and 240,000 Loyalty Points within the same status qualification year. Previously, the 10,000-point bonus only applied at 50,000 and 90,000 points.

— Statement credits to cover up to $500 in qualified spending with American Airlines vacations and up to $100 in eligible purchases in-flight or with Admirals Club each calendar year

— Lyft credits worth up to $180 each year, up from the previous $120 maximum

— A free night award on one qualifying stay with Omni Hotels & Resorts each calendar year

— President’s Club status for Avis car rentals (enrollment required)

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Who Should Consider This Card?

This card may be a good fit for you if:

You would otherwise pay for Admirals Club access. Also starting Aug. 23, American Airlines is increasing the annual cost of an Admirals Club membership to between $1,200 and $1,400, depending on your status with AAdvantage. That’s well above the annual fee for this card.

The new credits would cover spending you plan to make anyway. If you already spend at least $500 with American Airlines vacations and $100 on in-flight refreshments each year, those statement credits alone come close to making up for the annual fee.

You’re a regular traveler loyal to American Airlines. Even if you typically fly American Airlines, if you don’t fly that often, you might consider the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® instead. That card charges a significantly lower annual fee ($99, which is waived for the first year).

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Alternative Card to Consider

Maybe you’re a Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard cardholder, but you’ve stopped being as loyal to American Airlines since you opened the card. The increased annual fee could push you in a different airline credit card direction.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card charges a more affordable $395 annual fee but still offers plenty of travel rewards and perks. Importantly, this card’s miles come with much more flexible redemption options. See Rates & Fees

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Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard Increases Annual Fee to $695 originally appeared on usnews.com

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