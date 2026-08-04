Chemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $274 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $274 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

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