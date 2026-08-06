Cerence: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $61 million to $65 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 2 cents to 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $310 million to $314 million.

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