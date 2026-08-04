Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $75.2…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Callaway Golf Company (CALY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $75.2 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $612.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Callaway said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $435 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.