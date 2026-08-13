Brookfield Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $364 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $364 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $19.41 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

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