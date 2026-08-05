Brink’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.5 million. On…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

Brink’s shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

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