BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.5…

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $195 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.54 per share, with revenue ranging from $765 million to $769 million.

BlackLine shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.12, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BL

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