Bio-Rad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $371.4…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $371.4 million.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had profit of $13.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.62 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $651 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $332.88, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

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