Bending Spoons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILAN (AP) — MILAN (AP) — Bending Spoons (BSP) on Thursday reported profit of $177 million in its second quarter.…

MILAN (AP) — MILAN (AP) — Bending Spoons (BSP) on Thursday reported profit of $177 million in its second quarter.

The Milan-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The a company that acquires, operates, and improves digital businesses and software products posted revenue of $704.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bending Spoons said it expects revenue in the range of $733 million to $745 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion.

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